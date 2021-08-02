Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VSE Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

