Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 254.9% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $77,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.