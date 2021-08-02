Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

