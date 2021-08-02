Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimpress plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $102.25 on Monday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cimpress by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

