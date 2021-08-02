Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.59 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,659 shares of company stock worth $5,306,663. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,439,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.