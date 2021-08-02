Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

