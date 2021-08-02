Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DURECT Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

DRRX stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 22.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

