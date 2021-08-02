Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.29.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$26.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

