Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Raymond James’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $129.48 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Raymond James by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.