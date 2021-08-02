Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $15.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $12.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIO. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $86.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.