Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ASGN Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASGN. Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $101.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

