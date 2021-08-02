Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

BJRI stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $943.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $4,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

