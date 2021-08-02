Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $15.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $410.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $415.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.28%.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

