Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

COOP stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

