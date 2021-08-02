Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.74).

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFT. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $711.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

