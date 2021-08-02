Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 2nd (ATR, BCPC, BY, CNVVY, EL, GWW, ILIAY, LBRT, MSON, MTUAY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 2nd:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

