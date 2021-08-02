Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 2nd (BHE, BKKPF, BPMP, BSX, CE, CHTR, CVGI, FSLR, GLBS, GOL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 2nd:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific ended the second quarter on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) marked a 400% surge from the year-ago figure. Organic revenues at each of its core segments and geographies were up in the quarter. Recovery from the pandemic occurred more quickly than expected, particularly in the United States. New product launches contributed to the top line significantly. Raised 2021 view is indicative of this momentum to continue through the rest of the year. The company currently expects more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021. Boston Scientific has outperformed the industry over the past six months. Escalating costs however put pressure on the bottom line.”

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $855.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $750.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a positive rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same continues to be well below pre-coronavirus levels. Evidently, total revenues in second-quarter 2021 were 67% below second-quarter 2019 actuals. The carrier transported 64% less passengers in second-quarter 2021, compared with the second-quarter 2019 number. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, declined 63% in second-quarter 2021 from second-quarter 2019 actuals. High operating expnses (up 46.5% in second-quarter 2021) represent an added headwind. The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2021 has widened to a loss of $2.46 from a loss of $2.19 60 days ago. However, with air-travel demand improving, the impending acquisition of domestic airline MAP, is a prudent move. The acquisition, on materialization, is likely to boost the company's top line by attracting additional traffic.”

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR are almost in line with the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is likely to gain from impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics grew 48.7% and 10.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis backed by solid Government Solutions organic growth, strong execution across the business and the acquisition of Centauri. However, the Technology business’ revenues decreased 29.4% year over year due to its exit from commoditized construction services in 2020. Intense competition, volatility of commodity prices and uncertainty in the global market are raising concerns.”

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have outperformed the industry in the past month. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters and met in the other. Going forward, efforts to expand into the banking as a service space and additional partnerships with fintech companies aimed at deposit growth will strengthen balance sheet. Declining expense base on account of branch closures and divesture of unprofitable businesses along with expansion efforts through acquisitions is expected to support the company’s financials. Also, the low interest-rate environment is likely to support margins as the company’s balance sheet is liability-sensitive. As the economy reopening progresses in the New York City metro region, its credit quality will likely continue to improve throughout 2021.”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). They issued an outperform rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock.

China Renaissance Securities Ltd. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

