Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 2nd (AVTR, BAP, BLMN, BMBOY, EHC, FSLR, GSKY, INFI, LKQ, NWL)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 2nd:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

