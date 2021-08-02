Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 2nd (AVTR, BAP, BLMN, BMBOY, EHC, FSLR, GSKY, INFI, LKQ, NWL)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 2nd:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

