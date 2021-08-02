Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $96.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

EQR stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

