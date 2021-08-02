Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,081 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

