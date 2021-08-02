Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 3.9%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.19. 4,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

