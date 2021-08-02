Ergo Price Hits $5.19 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $166.19 million and $1.73 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00013184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,376.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.90 or 0.06668763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.34 or 0.01392567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00360619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00131140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00595314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00372446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00294665 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

