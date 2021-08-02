Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total value of $20,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Carvana stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.95. 652,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.90 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $156.07 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

