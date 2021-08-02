Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on EBKDY. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
