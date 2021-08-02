ESBC Hits Market Capitalization of $627,673.16 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, ESBC has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $627,673.16 and $39,962.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,372,045 coins and its circulating supply is 29,092,711 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.