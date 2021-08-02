ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESE opened at $94.37 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

