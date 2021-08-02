EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESLOY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.3609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

