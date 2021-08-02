EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.66.

ESLOY stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.41. 18,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

