EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s (ESLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.66.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $94.41. 18,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.