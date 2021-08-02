ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 672 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,566. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.76.

