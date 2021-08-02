ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.91. 146,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.