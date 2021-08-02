ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 7,173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.01. 4,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.