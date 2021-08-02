Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $37,430.51 and approximately $86,243.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00823569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091375 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars.

