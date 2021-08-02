Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $313,041.79 and approximately $26,332.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.72 or 0.06554149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00129437 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,663,396 coins and its circulating supply is 184,633,983 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.