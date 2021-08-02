EtherGem (EGEM) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $304,571.17 and approximately $598.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00059782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00824584 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091672 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

