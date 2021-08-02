Etherisc DIP Token Market Cap Tops $29.25 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and $459,392.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00820935 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091462 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

