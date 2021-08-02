Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Etherparty has a total market cap of $725,982.41 and $87,650.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00814056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091831 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

