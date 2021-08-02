Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.21 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $183.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.80. Etsy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

