Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 30,748 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugene I. Lee, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.59. The stock had a trading volume of 64,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

