EUNO (EUNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,488.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. EUNO has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $4,488.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.01022621 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,275,121,608 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.