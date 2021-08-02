Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.60. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,254. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.16.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

