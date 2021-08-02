Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $142.82 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

