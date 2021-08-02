Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

EEFT opened at $142.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

