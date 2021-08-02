Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Down 4%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s stock price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.12 and last traded at $137.17. 2,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 346,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

