EvenCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $166,177.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $60,824.17 and $166,177.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00386066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001252 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00857217 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.