EventChain (EVC) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. EventChain has a total market cap of $695,334.70 and approximately $17,810.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

