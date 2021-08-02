Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.