EverCommerce (EVCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVCM stock opened at 17.57 on Monday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.15.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

