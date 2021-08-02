Everest (ID) Hits Market Cap of $34.44 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $532,816.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00139411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.16 or 1.00198146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00848427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

