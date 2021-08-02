Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Everex has a market cap of $8.81 million and $811,520.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00806367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00094907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

